On the evening of November 20, the 220kV Beijiao Substation in Wujiang, Suzhou, officially commenced operations. As a pilot project for the State Grid's new-generation digital, intelligent power grid, this substation incorporates 22 cutting-edge technologies. Key innovations include intelligent sensing and monitoring systems, prefabricated structures, Static Var Generators (SVG) for dynamic reactive power compensation, and Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) utilizing mixed gases. Together, these features establish a "future-ready" model for power grids — one that is both digitally intelligent and environmentally sustainable — providing a practical, replicable blueprint for the development of a new-type power system.



Located in the Shengze area of Wujiang District, the substation is equipped with two 240 MVA main transformers, supported by six 220kV and sixteen 110kV outgoing circuits. Its commissioning strengthens the backbone of the power grid and significantly enhances the reliability of power supply in the southern part of Wujiang, ensuring a stable electricity supply for local industrial production and the daily lives of residents.



Stepping into this smart substation, the impact of digital operation and maintenance is immediately apparent. Through intelligent sensing and monitoring technology, core equipment such as transformers, circuit breakers, and lightning arresters has been outfitted with "smart sensors." These sensors automatically collect and upload real-time operational data, including temperature, current, and internal gas conditions. The system acts as a "dedicated physician" for the substation, conducting continuous "self-checkups" on equipment and issuing early warnings the moment any potential issues are detected.



Furthermore, the facility employs intelligent inspection cameras, eliminating the need for manual on-site patrols. Coupled with a "one-click" automated switching function, complex equipment-switching procedures — which once required cumbersome, multi-step manual processes — can now be executed remotely from the control room with a single command. This ensures rapid, precise operations, thereby boosting both the efficiency and safety of equipment management.



Guided by the "dual carbon" goals (peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality), the construction of the substation also embraces the philosophy of green development, with various new technologies serving to enhance its environmental performance. The Beijiao Substation utilizes GIS technology based on an eco-friendly gas mixture, which replaces the bulk of the traditional, highly potent greenhouse gas — sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). This substitution reduces the use of greenhouse gases by 636 kilograms, effectively lowering carbon emissions while ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the equipment.



"The substation buildings are constructed using a modular, prefabricated approach. Moving away from traditional on-site methods — which involve extensive concrete pouring and welding — all structural components are manufactured in a factory and then assembled directly on-site," explains Zhao Lingxi, the project manager. This method not only reduces dust and noise pollution at the construction site but also streamlines the construction process, making it more efficient and environmentally friendly.



To address the practical need for integrating large-scale renewable energy sources, such as local photovoltaic (PV) power, the substation is equipped with an SVG. Acting as a "voltage stabilizer" for the power grid, the SVG can rapidly respond to fluctuations in renewable energy generation, adjusting grid voltage in real-time to ensure stable operation. This facilitates the integration of local clean energy, such as solar power, and supports the effective consumption of renewable energy.



"The Beijiao Substation integrates digital and green principles throughout its entire design and construction lifecycle. By piloting these new technologies, we are accumulating replicable experience in construction, operation, and maintenance, providing a valuable reference for the large-scale development of smart substations in the future," says Li Yang, a specialist in the Construction Department of State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company.





