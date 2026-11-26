On the afternoon of November 9 (local time), during the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) held in Antalya, Turkey, the 2026 Collection of Corporate (Industrial Park) Climate Action Case Studies, compiled by the Publicity and Education Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, was officially released at the UNFCCC Secretariat's press briefing. A case study submitted by the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company titled "Deepening New-Type Power Grid Practices to Empower the Green and Low-Carbon Transition of Suzhou Industrial Park" was selected for inclusion. It was showcased as one of two entries from the State Grid Corporation of China, presenting to the international community a "Chinese solution" for how power grid enterprises can drive sustainable development within industrial parks.



COP31, the world's premier multilateral climate change conference, was held in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9 to 20. During the events, representatives from over 190 countries and regions were engaged in discussions on topics such as the transition to clean energy and climate action. In China, industrial parks serve as major hubs for industrial energy consumption and carbon emissions, and they are also key settings for the transformation of power system structures. The Collection of Case Studies was curated by the Publicity and Education Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment through a nationwide solicitation process, focusing on exemplary achievements by enterprises and industrial parks in green, low-carbon innovation and industrial upgrading. This selection marks yet another instance where the company's sustainable development practices have been showcased on the international stage.



Suzhou Industrial Park, the inaugural joint project between the governments of China and Singapore, has ranked first in the comprehensive assessment of China's national-level economic development zones for nine consecutive years. The park's specific requirements for a green transition served as the foundation for the selected case study. This case study presents a comprehensive solution integrating "robust smart power grid, value-added energy efficiency services, and a carbon incentive mechanism."



Regarding the robust smart power grid, the system leverages ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission lines to bring in clean hydropower and has established the nation's largest comprehensive demonstration zone for an active distribution network. It features sub-second self-healing capabilities in the event of faults, ensures the full integration of renewable energy, and achieves a power supply reliability rate of 99.999 percent in the core area. In terms of value-added energy efficiency services, a virtual power plant (VPP) management platform has been launched, connecting 8 aggregators and 111 end-users with a total adjustable capacity of 79.4 MW and a demand-response accuracy rate of 98 percent. This transforms industrial loads from "passive consumption" into "flexible, adjustable resources," while "energy efficiency stewards" provide enterprises with customized energy-saving diagnostics.



As for the carbon incentive mechanism, the initiative has established the country's first regional market-based carbon incentive system. It covers the entire lifecycle of emission reductions - quantification, rights confirmation, trading, and final retirement - serving over 600 enterprises to date. It has facilitated the issuance of 550,000 tons of carbon emission reductions, with 190,000 tons traded, while also aligning with international certification standards to support green trade. By using the power grid platform as a hub, the system integrates green energy supply, load management, and carbon accounting and asset services into a cohesive, operational whole, marking a shift for power grid enterprises from mere electricity suppliers to system integrators for the green transition.



BorgWarner Drivetrain Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., an automotive components manufacturer, has maintained a deep, long-term partnership with the utility provider. The company has consistently reduced its carbon footprint through energy-efficiency retrofits, on-site photovoltaic installations, and green electricity procurement. Leveraging the Suzhou carbon incentive platform, the company completed the first transaction of 6,000 tons of certified emission reductions within the industrial park's carbon incentive framework, and it is on track to achieve 100-percent green electricity usage by 2025.



"The industrial park provides not only the 'hard' infrastructure support but also a 'soft' environment conducive to green development," says the company's ESG lead. "Here, by collaborating with the power grid, the industrial park, and like-minded partners, we have formed a community dedicated to green transition."



Since 2015 and guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the company has dedicated 11 consecutive years to deepening its management and practices in corporate sustainability as a representative "Sustainable Development Pioneer" in China for the United Nations Global Compact. Its initiatives include hosting the first-ever UN Global Compact "Visit to State Grid" event, presenting its sustainability achievements at the 2nd Global Corporate Summit on High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation in Singapore as the sole entity from the State Grid system invited to do so, showcasing various accomplishments for four consecutive years at the UN Climate Change Conference, and having multiple projects selected as exemplary global initiatives by the World Youth Development Forum. These explorations into energy transition at the grassroots level in China are increasingly translating into a global consensus on sustainable development.





