This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2024 shows the city view of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

The World Bank has approved a financial package of 800 million U.S. dollars to support Uzbekistan's reforms, the bank said in a press release.The bank's Board of Executive Directors approved the package on Wednesday, aiming to help Uzbekistan create more and better-paid jobs, expand the role of the private sector, deepen integration into the global economy, and advance a greener and more inclusive economy.The reforms are also intended to widen opportunities for women, farmers and businesses across the country. They are expected to support the creation of an equivalent of 275,000 more and better jobs between 2029 and 2031, according to the release.The financing will help the Uzbek government implement policy measures in several areas, including continued reform of state-owned enterprises and stronger rules for fair competition.It also aims to modernize and digitize trade procedures, including strengthening the country's trade single window and simplifying border processes, which the bank said would facilitate Uzbekistan's integration into the global economy and its World Trade Organization accession process.Other measures include expanding social security. Efforts will also be made to modernize rules for secure cross-border data flows. By 2028, the program aims to support 500,000 additional broadband users, including 250,000 women.In the energy sector, the program will help strengthen the rules and institutions governing electricity and natural gas markets and create greater opportunities for private investment, including in electricity distribution and generation.By 2028, the program aims to ensure that 15 percent of electricity customers are served through privately operated distribution networks, mobilize 10 million dollars in private energy-efficiency investment, and support the expansion of distributed renewable energy capacity to 3,000 megawatts.In agriculture, the program will expand insurance coverage to better protect farmers and livestock producers against droughts, floods, extreme weather and other agricultural risks. The goal is to extend coverage to 35 percent of farmers and livestock producers by 2028.