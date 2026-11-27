Members of the U.S. band Horseshoe Road try local barbecue at a night fair in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 4, 2026. Five musicians from the U.S. band Horseshoe Road shared the stage with artists from China, Portugal and Belarus at Dunhuang's Feitian Theater, as part of the Belt and Road Initiative International Art Exchange Performance held alongside the 9th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo. It was Kyle Dillingham's 11th visit to Gansu, and also the 7th time that the 48-year-old bandleader and violinist appeared at the art exchange performance along with his band in Dunhuang. Dunhuang appeared to be a small city during his first trip there in 2016, but 10 years on, its name has already been known around the world, Dillingham said. Locals would always approach for greeting, handshaking or hugging during his visit, he recalled, adding that the city felt like a second home to him. The band opened its session at the performance with the American folk song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" to express its joy of homecoming, and then transitioned into a melody rooted in a traditional folk song familiar to most Chinese ears. To conclude the session, Dillingham hopped off the stage to closely interact with the audience as he played along, which drew resounding cheers and applause. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China. For centuries, Dunhuang has served both as a distribution center for goods and as a meeting ground where diverse civilizations converged and intermingled. Dillingham describes the "sound of Dunhuang" as a conversation across many centuries, where Chinese melodies layer over tunes from everywhere else. He wishes the rendezvous in Dunhuang would be carried on in the Silk Road spirit of exchange, and make the world a better place to live. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Members of the U.S. band Horseshoe Road exit Dunhuang Mogao International Airport, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Bandleader and violinist Kyle Dillingham of the U.S. band Horseshoe Road performs at the Feitian Theater in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Members of the U.S. band Horseshoe Road pose for a group photo against the backdrop of Mingsha Mountain in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Bandleader and violinist Kyle Dillingham of the U.S. band Horseshoe Road performs at the Feitian Theater in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Members of the U.S. band Horseshoe Road pose for a group photo with performers and staff members taking part in the Belt and Road Initiative International Art Exchange Performance at the Feitian Theater in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)