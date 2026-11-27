Singapore Film Society Chairman Kenneth Tan delivers a speech at the China Film Festival 2026 in Singapore, on Nov. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

The China Film Festival 2026 in Singapore opened on Thursday, featuring seven Chinese films making their Singapore premieres, with a China-Singapore co-production serving as its closing film.Speaking before the opening screening, Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Cao Zhongming said film serves as an important bridge connecting the peoples of China and Singapore.Cao said the festival was being held in mainstream commercial cinemas for the first time, with tickets available to the public, and expressed hope that this would draw more local audiences to cinemas to experience the stories.Singapore Film Society Chairman Kenneth Tan said the seven Chinese films featured in the festival span a range of genres, including martial arts and animation. He said he believed the diverse lineup would resonate with local audiences.The festival, running through Sunday, is jointly organized by the China Film Archive, the Singapore Film Society and the China Enterprises Association (Singapore).