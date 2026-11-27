This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2026 shows a scene at the opening of the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Urumqi held in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Participants attend the opening of the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Urumqi held in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Participants attend the opening of the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Urumqi held in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Participants attend a themed roundtable discussion under the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Urumqi held in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)