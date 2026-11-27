The play "The Lychee Road" is staged at the Xincheng Theater in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 25, 2026. "The Lychee Road" follows a Tang Dynasty (618-907) official tasked with the near-impossible mission of transporting a bushel of lychees, prized but famously quick to spoil, on a grueling 2,500-km journey from Lingnan in southern China to the capital, Chang'an. His desperate ingenuity in overcoming the logistical challenge becomes a sharp satire of bureaucratic absurdity. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

The play "The Lychee Road" is staged at the Xincheng Theater in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 25, 2026. "The Lychee Road" follows a Tang Dynasty (618-907) official tasked with the near-impossible mission of transporting a bushel of lychees, prized but famously quick to spoil, on a grueling 2,500-km journey from Lingnan in southern China to the capital, Chang'an. His desperate ingenuity in overcoming the logistical challenge becomes a sharp satire of bureaucratic absurdity. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

The play "The Lychee Road" is staged at the Xincheng Theater in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 25, 2026. "The Lychee Road" follows a Tang Dynasty (618-907) official tasked with the near-impossible mission of transporting a bushel of lychees, prized but famously quick to spoil, on a grueling 2,500-km journey from Lingnan in southern China to the capital, Chang'an. His desperate ingenuity in overcoming the logistical challenge becomes a sharp satire of bureaucratic absurdity. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

The play "The Lychee Road" is staged at the Xincheng Theater in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 25, 2026. "The Lychee Road" follows a Tang Dynasty (618-907) official tasked with the near-impossible mission of transporting a bushel of lychees, prized but famously quick to spoil, on a grueling 2,500-km journey from Lingnan in southern China to the capital, Chang'an. His desperate ingenuity in overcoming the logistical challenge becomes a sharp satire of bureaucratic absurdity. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)