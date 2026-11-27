An empty Metropolitan line platform is seen as services were reduced due to a strike action at Baker Street Underground station in London, Britain, Nov. 26, 2026. Tube drivers in London who are members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) began a 24-hour strike at noon on Thursday, after talks with Transport for London (TfL) failed to resolve a dispute over a voluntary four-day working week. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

A notice advising passengers to seek alternative transport is is seen at Oxford Circus Underground station after Central line services were suspended due to a strike action in London, Britain, Nov. 26, 2026. Tube drivers in London who are members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) began a 24-hour strike at noon on Thursday, after talks with Transport for London (TfL) failed to resolve a dispute over a voluntary four-day working week. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Passengers walk past a notice about the impact of a strike action on train services at Baker Street Underground station in London, Britain, Nov. 26, 2026. Tube drivers in London who are members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) began a 24-hour strike at noon on Thursday, after talks with Transport for London (TfL) failed to resolve a dispute over a voluntary four-day working week. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)