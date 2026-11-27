Romanian students listen to explanations while visiting the China Higher Education Exhibition in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 26, 2026. Featuring 36 Chinese higher education institutions, the exhibition aims to promote educational cooperation between China and Romania and introduce Romanian students to academic opportunities in China. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2026 shows a scene at the China Higher Education Exhibition in Bucharest, Romania. Featuring 36 Chinese higher education institutions, the exhibition aims to promote educational cooperation between China and Romania and introduce Romanian students to academic opportunities in China. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)