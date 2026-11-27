This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2026 shows a scene of the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The three-day event kicked off at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an) on Thursday. This year's CHTF features a total exhibition area of 400,000 square meters and attracts approximately 5,000 companies and institutions from over 120 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Foreigners learn about a BYD new energy vehicle during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2026. The three-day event kicked off at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an) on Thursday. This year's CHTF features a total exhibition area of 400,000 square meters and attracts approximately 5,000 companies and institutions from over 120 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People learn about a vehicle-mounted drone show system platform of Shenzhen DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd. during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2026. The three-day event kicked off at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an) on Thursday. This year's CHTF features a total exhibition area of 400,000 square meters and attracts approximately 5,000 companies and institutions from over 120 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the booth of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2026. The three-day event kicked off at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an) on Thursday. This year's CHTF features a total exhibition area of 400,000 square meters and attracts approximately 5,000 companies and institutions from over 120 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)