Credit: @bernardograciano/Social media

Minas Gerais Governor-elect Cleitinho, of the Republicanos party, met with Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Zhu Qingqiao on November 25 and pledged to strengthen relations and expand cooperation between the Brazilian state and China, Brasil 247 reported."We are here to strengthen this partnership between Minas Gerais and China. We want to be your partners 100 percent. We want to roll out the red carpet," Cleitinho said during the meeting with the ambassador.The meeting was also attended by Federal Deputy-elect Pedro Rousseff, of the Workers' Party (PT), the great-nephew of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who heads the Shanghai-based New Development Bank (NDB), also known as the BRICS Bank.During the meeting, Cleitinho discussed the possibility of establishing a manufacturing plant operated by Chinese automaker BYD in Minas Gerais. The visit came a day after the governor-elect met with BYD Brazil President Tyler Li and company Vice President Alexandre Baldy in São Paulo.In a video posted on Instagram, Cleitinho said the meeting at the Chinese Embassy involved a request for authorization for the investment, without providing further details.Pedro Rousseff said he hoped that cooperation with Chinese partners would bring billions in investment to Minas Gerais."Regardless of political party, our fight here is for the people of Minas Gerais," the deputy-elect said outside the embassy.(Reported by Brasil 247 on November 25, 2026)