A woman walks past a Black Friday sign on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Nov. 26, 2026. Many London retailers have launched sales campaigns ahead of Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 27, 2026 and is traditionally regarded as the start of the Christmas shopping season. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

People walk past a Black Friday sign on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Nov. 26, 2026. Many London retailers have launched sales campaigns ahead of Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 27, 2026 and is traditionally regarded as the start of the Christmas shopping season. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

People shop at a drugstore offering Black Friday discounts on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Nov. 26, 2026. Many London retailers have launched sales campaigns ahead of Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 27, 2026 and is traditionally regarded as the start of the Christmas shopping season. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

A jewelry store offers Black Friday discounts on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Nov. 26, 2026. Many London retailers have launched sales campaigns ahead of Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 27, 2026 and is traditionally regarded as the start of the Christmas shopping season. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)