People visit the lantern festival at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris, France, Nov. 26, 2026. The lantern festival, themed "Indian Nights," kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People visit the lantern festival at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris, France, Nov. 26, 2026. The lantern festival, themed "Indian Nights," kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People visit the lantern festival at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris, France, Nov. 26, 2026. The lantern festival, themed "Indian Nights," kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People take selfies during the lantern festival at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris, France, Nov. 26, 2026. The lantern festival, themed "Indian Nights," kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)