This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2026 shows the construction site of the Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel in east China's Jiangsu Province. China's self-developed tunnel boring machine (TBM) "Jianghai," with a maximum excavation diameter of 16.64 meters, has completed the 7.46-km tunneling work in the water section of Yangtze River on Thursday and successfully landed in Taicang of Jiangsu Province, marking that the right line of the Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel has been drilled through the Yangtze River. Stretching approximately 39.07 kilometers in total, Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel, connecting Haimen of Nantong to the north and Taicang of Suzhou to the south, is designed as a six-lane, bidirectional highway with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)The right-hand bore of the Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel, the world's longest underwater shield-built highway tunnel, crossed beneath the Yangtze River on Thursday, becoming the first of the tunnel's two bores to reach the south bank. The country's self-developed tunneling machine completed the 7.46-km under-river stretch.
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2026 shows the construction site of the Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel in east China's Jiangsu Province. China's self-developed tunnel boring machine (TBM) "Jianghai," with a maximum excavation diameter of 16.64 meters, has completed the 7.46-km tunneling work in the water section of Yangtze River on Thursday and successfully landed in Taicang of Jiangsu Province, marking that the right line of the Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel has been drilled through the Yangtze River. Stretching approximately 39.07 kilometers in total, Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel, connecting Haimen of Nantong to the north and Taicang of Suzhou to the south, is designed as a six-lane, bidirectional highway with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2026 shows the construction site of the Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel in east China's Jiangsu Province. China's self-developed tunnel boring machine (TBM) "Jianghai," with a maximum excavation diameter of 16.64 meters, has completed the 7.46-km tunneling work in the water section of Yangtze River on Thursday and successfully landed in Taicang of Jiangsu Province, marking that the right line of the Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel has been drilled through the Yangtze River. Stretching approximately 39.07 kilometers in total, Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel, connecting Haimen of Nantong to the north and Taicang of Suzhou to the south, is designed as a six-lane, bidirectional highway with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)