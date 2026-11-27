Three high-speed railways opened in east China's Anhui Province on Friday, expanding the high-speed rail network in the Yangtze River Delta to more than 8,500 km.



The new lines, which add about 364.5 km of new mainline tracks with a design speed of 350 km per hour, will improve regional connectivity by creating multiple fast routes linking major cities.



The expanded network will serve one of China's most vibrant economic regions. The Yangtze River Delta, comprising Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, accounted for nearly a quarter of the country's GDP in 2025.

