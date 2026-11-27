People explore Chinese culture at the Chinese culture exhibition area during an event marking the International Cultural Day at the Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST) in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Nov. 26, 2026. The China Cultural Center in Kuwait participated in the International Cultural Day at the GUST on Thursday, bringing Chinese culture closer to Kuwaiti youth through exhibitions and interactive activities. The Chinese booth showcased traditional handicrafts and creative cultural products inspired by China's regional traditions and intangible cultural heritage. The exhibits highlighted how traditional Chinese culture continues to inspire contemporary creativity, attracting local students and faculty members. (Photo by Wu Yingying/Xinhua)

The China Cultural Center in Kuwait participated in the International Cultural Day at the Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST) on Thursday, bringing Chinese culture closer to Kuwaiti youth through exhibitions and interactive activities.The Chinese booth showcased traditional handicrafts and creative cultural products inspired by China's regional traditions and intangible cultural heritage. The exhibits highlighted how traditional Chinese culture continues to inspire contemporary creativity, attracting local students and faculty members.Interactive activities proved popular, including touhu, or pitch-pot, a traditional Chinese game in which participants toss arrows into a pot, and stamp-collecting activities. The hands-on experiences offered students an enjoyable and engaging way to explore Chinese culture.The event was part of the center's "Chinese Culture on Campus" series, which seeks to introduce Chinese culture to young people in Kuwait and promote mutual understanding and friendship between the youth of both countries through cultural exhibitions and interactive experiences.The event also featured embassies and cultural institutions representing China, Japan, Türkiye, Ghana, South Africa, Egypt, France, Argentina and other countries, which showcased their traditions through exhibitions, folk dances and musical performances.Launched in 2024, GUST's annual International Cultural Day aims to enrich campus life, broaden students' international perspectives and foster intercultural exchange and understanding.Officially inaugurated in October 2025, the China Cultural Center in Kuwait is the first of its kind in the Gulf region.