Dozens of industrial humanoid robots carry out training tasks at a smart factory in the Qianwan New Area in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: VCG

China's major industrial enterprises saw their combined profits rise 16 percent year-on-year to 6.737 trillion yuan ($1.01 trillion) in the first 10 months of 2026, with the growth rate accelerating by 0.5 percentage points from the first nine months, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday.China's industrial production remained generally stable, with rapidly developing new growth drivers helping sustain double-digit industrial profit growth this year, according to the NBS. High-tech manufacturing continued to play a prominent leading role, while the electronics industry provided significant support for profit growth.During the first 10 months, the manufacturing sector posted combined profits of 5.113 trillion yuan ($767.19 billion), up 17.5 percent year-on-year, with the profit performance of key industries such as high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing standing out.Meanwhile, the electronics industry provided significant support for industrial profit growth. Continued increases in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power drove sustained profit growth in related industries, including memory chips and associated manufacturing sectors, according to the NBS.In the first 10 months, profits in the electronics industry doubled year-on-year, contributing 9.7 percentage points to overall profit growth among industrial enterprises above the designated size, making the industry an important driver of rapid industrial profit growth.The strong profit growth in high-tech manufacturing reflects the increasing role of technological innovation in driving China's industrial development, Xiang Ligang, a veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times on Friday. Growing demand for emerging technologies such as AI is not only creating new sources of growth but also generating business opportunities across upstream and downstream industries, helping improve the overall performance of the industrial sector, the expert said.Notably, the leading role of high-tech manufacturing continued to stand out. During the January-October period, profits at high-tech manufacturing enterprises above the designated size maintained rapid growth, rising by 50.9 percent year-on-year, 34.9 percentage points higher than the growth rate for all industrial enterprises above the designated size.The construction of large-scale intelligent computing centers drove profit growth of 670 percent in the optical fiber manufacturing industry and 150 percent in the optical cable manufacturing industry, according to the NBS.Xiang said that the sustained growth in industrial profits, particularly the strong performance of emerging industries, underscores the continued optimization of China's industrial structure and the growing strength of its new economic drivers. "These provide a solid foundation for sustained economic growth and reinforce China's economic resilience amid external uncertainties," he said.