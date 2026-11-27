The inaugural China-Mongolia-Russia international passenger train from Beijing to Irkutsk arrives at Ulan Bator Railway Station in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Nov. 26, 2026. The train arrived at Ulan Bator Railway Station at 2:35 p.m. local time on Thursday. The passenger train service spans three countries -- China, Mongolia and Russia -- covering a total distance of 2,666 kilometers over a journey of approximately 55 hours. Border inspection and immigration procedures are conducted at designated crossings along the route, including Erenhot in China, Zamiin-Uud and Sukhbaatar in Mongolia, and Naushki in Russia. The cross-border service operates on a regular weekly round-trip schedule. Train V3, running from Beijing to Irkutsk, departs Beijing Railway Station every Wednesday at 7:27 a.m. The return service, Train V4, departs Irkutsk Railway Station every Saturday at 6:58 a.m. for Beijing. (Xinhua/Bolortsetseg)

The inaugural China-Mongolia-Russia international passenger train (V3/4) from Beijing to Irkutsk arrived at Ulan Bator Railway Station in Mongolia's capital at 2:35 p.m. local time on Thursday.The passenger train service spans three countries -- China, Mongolia and Russia -- covering a total distance of 2,666 kilometers over a journey of approximately 55 hours. Border inspection and immigration procedures are conducted at designated crossings along the route, including Erenhot in China, Zamiin-Uud and Sukhbaatar in Mongolia, and Naushki in Russia.The cross-border service operates on a regular weekly round-trip schedule. Train V3, running from Beijing to Irkutsk, departs Beijing Railway Station every Wednesday at 7:27 a.m. The return service, Train V4, departs Irkutsk Railway Station every Saturday at 6:58 a.m. for Beijing.The launch of the international passenger train service is expected to further facilitate cross-border travel and promote economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges among China, Mongolia and Russia.

A passenger gets off the inaugural China-Mongolia-Russia international passenger train from Beijing to Irkutsk upon its arrival at Ulan Bator Railway Station in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Nov. 26, 2026. The train arrived at Ulan Bator Railway Station at 2:35 p.m. local time on Thursday. The passenger train service spans three countries -- China, Mongolia and Russia -- covering a total distance of 2,666 kilometers over a journey of approximately 55 hours. Border inspection and immigration procedures are conducted at designated crossings along the route, including Erenhot in China, Zamiin-Uud and Sukhbaatar in Mongolia, and Naushki in Russia. The cross-border service operates on a regular weekly round-trip schedule. Train V3, running from Beijing to Irkutsk, departs Beijing Railway Station every Wednesday at 7:27 a.m. The return service, Train V4, departs Irkutsk Railway Station every Saturday at 6:58 a.m. for Beijing. (Xinhua/Bolortsetseg)