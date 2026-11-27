A ballerina from the Music and Ballet School of Baghdad performs during the Ishtar Ballet Gala at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 26, 2026. Dancers of various ages performed choreographed routines and excerpts from classical ballet during the gala on Thursday. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Ballerinas from the Music and Ballet School of Baghdad perform during the Ishtar Ballet Gala at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 26, 2026. Dancers of various ages performed choreographed routines and excerpts from classical ballet during the gala on Thursday. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Ballerinas from the Music and Ballet School of Baghdad perform during the Ishtar Ballet Gala at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 26, 2026. Dancers of various ages performed choreographed routines and excerpts from classical ballet during the gala on Thursday. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Ballerinas from the Music and Ballet School of Baghdad perform during the Ishtar Ballet Gala at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, on Nov. 26, 2026. Dancers of various ages performed choreographed routines and excerpts from classical ballet during the gala on Thursday. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)