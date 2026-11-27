stock market Photo:VCG

China's key stock indexes surged across the board on Friday, after the country convened a State Council executive meeting, which urged efforts including giving greater play to state-backed funds in steadying the market.China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index and the blue-chip CSI300 Index rallied sharply in afternoon trading, heading for their best session in two years.As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 3.73 percent, the Shenzhen Component Index surged 7.24 percent, and the ChiNext Index jumped 11.61 percent.According to the Xinhua News Agency, the State Council executive meeting stressed the need to improve market-stabilizing mechanisms, give full play to existing policies, and mull and introduce new measures to promote steady and sound development of the capital market.According to the meeting, efforts should be made to encourage listed companies to pay more dividends and step up share repurchases, give greater play to state-backed funds in steadying the market, and optimize the quasi-"stabilization fund" function of the state-owned Central Huijin Investment Ltd. to provide sufficient liquidity.The meeting also underlined the need to improve policies to support and guide medium- and long-term funds such as insurance funds, enterprise annuities, and social security funds into the market, and strengthen the capacity to guard against and respond to imported risks.Global Times