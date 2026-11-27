Zhao Jian Photo: Courtesy of Zhao

In an age of information overload, reading remains a necessary channel to invigorate the mind, provide inspiration and cultivate virtue. Whether it is childhood enlightenment or the pursuits of adulthood, everyone's reading journey carries unique emotions and life experiences. The Global Times has specially launched the "100 Avid Readers" series, inviting guests from various fields to share their connections with books, stories of growth, and sparks of thought.In this installment, Zhao Jian, a reading influencer, shares how books have influenced his life and inspired him to bring the joy of reading to a wider audience.Step into the studio in Zhao Jian's home in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, and the first things to catch one's eye are several ring lights and other lighting equipment used for filming short videos and livestreaming.The lights shine directly onto his workstation, where a phone stand and several books sit on the desk. Behind it, two rows of tall bookshelves fill a corner of the room, lined with titles he is currently reading as well as books he recommends to his followers through daily livestreams.Books have been part of Zhao's life long before he began sharing them online. What started as a personal interest gradually shaped his choices and eventually became his career.By April 2026, his account, "Zhao Jian's Reading Diary," had attracted more than 10 million followers on social media platforms.Today, he hopes to pass on that experience to others, using short videos to bring books and the stories behind them to a wider audience.Yet his journey as a book influencer began long before he picked up a camera. For Zhao, books were first a source of companionship, then a way to explore the world and, eventually, the foundation of a career.Growing up in a village in Huai'an, Jiangsu Province, Zhao spent much of his childhood around a traditional opera theater next to his home. He grew up listening to local operas, including Huai Opera, Yang Opera and Kunqu Opera.He recalled that he had little in common with other children his age, and that reading eventually helped ease his sense of isolation.One of Zhao's earliest memories of reading's significance came not from a book, but from a couplet: "The best people are those who are understanding and reasonable; the two worthwhile pursuits are farming and reading."These simple words left a lasting impression on him. Growing up in a rural family, Zhao often wondered how far he could go beyond the boundaries of the world around him.Years later, he came to see reading as a way to expand those horizons and change the course of an ordinary person's life.After moving with his parents to Nanjing, the provincial capital, he began spending time at a bookstore near their home, where he could read without having to buy books.His enthusiasm for books took shape during middle school, when he became a student librarian. While other students spent their lunch breaks elsewhere, Zhao would rather stay in the small library, discovering books that opened up a world far larger than the one he knew. Books are truly illuminating, he noted.He carried that habit into university, where he studied drama and literature at Nanjing Normal University. In his first year, he borrowed more than 400 books, becoming the university library's most frequent borrower. He read widely across different subjects, believing that young readers should follow their curiosity rather than confine themselves to a particular genre. Many of the ideas for his videos today, he has said, still come from reading books.But Zhao did not initially set out to become a social media personality. While still a university student, he began organizing reading groups and literary events. In 2013, during his second year, he established a rural reading space in a renovated village house.Visitors were asked to switch off their phones and leave them at the entrance, creating an environment where people could spend time with books without digital distractions.He later pursued larger projects, including bookstores and other reading spaces. The ventures brought him both experience and setbacks. In 2020, he opened a large bookstore in Nanjing, but after a while, the business could no longer operate profitably.At the time, Zhao and his parents were living in a rented accommodation. Unsure what to do next, he spent much of his time scrolling on his phone. One day, he decided to try making videos about books.The experiment soon opened a new chapter in his career.One of his early breakthroughs came through a video about Pan Yuliang, a Chinese artist whose life story he discovered in a decades-old biography, The Soul of a Painting: A Biography of Pan Yuliang.The book tells the story of a woman who grew up in difficult circumstances and received little formal education before becoming a respected artist.Zhao said that he was deeply moved by her experience and decided to introduce her story to a wider audience.The response changed the way Zhao approached his videos. He realized that viewers were drawn not only to book recommendations but also to the people and stories behind them. Instead of simply summarizing a book's contents, he began using personal histories and cultural stories to give audiences a reason to pick up the book.The impact was also visible offline. His video about Suzhou's Literary Mountain House, a century-old second-hand bookstore, brought visitors from other parts of China to the shop. The story centered on its elderly owner, Jiang Chengbo, who had spent decades running the store.For Zhao, these stories are a way to introduce books and their subjects to people who might not otherwise encounter them. But he is clear about the limits of what short videos can do.Short videos have become one of the channels through which books reach readers in today's media landscape. He described book influencers as intermediaries: they can share some of a book's central ideas, much like a movie trailer offers a preview of a film, but the experience of reading the book itself is entirely different.Zhao said that he wants to raise the quality of his videos through deeper reading and more thoughtful work, while encouraging viewers to turn to original books and form their own understanding of what they have read."Reading was what illuminated my path in life. With every book I read, I felt as though I had crossed another mountain. I hope to do what I can to support young people who love reading and have dreams of their own. One day, you will realize that the books you have read are the greatest wealth you will carry throughout your life," he said.