Satrio Wiratama, nicknamed "Rio," the first giant panda born in Indonesia whose parents came from China, plays in his enclosure during his first birthday at the Indonesia Safari Park in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on November 27, 2026. Photo: VCG
Schoolchildren attend the farewell of panda cub Lang Yue before her departure to China, in Rhenen, Netherlands, on ...
Welcoming crowds wave the national flags of China and Indonesia as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy’s ...
Veterinarians treat Satrio Wiratama, nickname Rio, the first giant panda cub born in Indonesia, during a media preview ...