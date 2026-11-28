The bullet train No. G9528 stops at Lixin Railway Station on the Huaibei-Fuyang high-speed railway in east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 27, 2026. Three high-speed railways, namely Chaohu-Ma'anshan, Huaibei-Bengbu and Huaibei-Fuyang high-speed railway, in Anhui opened to traffic on Friday, bringing the operating mileage of high-speed rail in the Yangtze River Delta to over 8,500 kilometers. (Photo by Wu Zixuan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2026 shows the bullet train No.G9523 running through the Huaihe River grand bridge along Huaibei-Bengbu high-speed railway in east China's Anhui Province. Three high-speed railways, namely Chaohu-Ma'anshan, Huaibei-Bengbu and Huaibei-Fuyang high-speed railway, in Anhui opened to traffic on Friday, bringing the operating mileage of high-speed rail in the Yangtze River Delta to over 8,500 kilometers. (Photo by Tang Hongxing/Xinhua)

Staff members pose for group photos in front of the inaugural train of No.G9526 on the Chaohu-Ma'anshan high-speed railway at Ma'anshan South Station in Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 27, 2026. Three high-speed railways, namely Chaohu-Ma'anshan, Huaibei-Bengbu and Huaibei-Fuyang high-speed railway, in Anhui opened to traffic on Friday, bringing the operating mileage of high-speed rail in the Yangtze River Delta to over 8,500 kilometers. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2026 shows a bullet train running on the Ma'anshan Yangtze River road-rail bridge along Chaohu-Ma'anshan high-speed railway in east China's Anhui Province. Three high-speed railways, namely Chaohu-Ma'anshan, Huaibei-Bengbu and Huaibei-Fuyang high-speed railway, in Anhui opened to traffic on Friday, bringing the operating mileage of high-speed rail in the Yangtze River Delta to over 8,500 kilometers. (Photo by Liu Yucai/Xinhua)