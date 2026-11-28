A staff member records cats' eating at a pet food company in Luohe City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 26, 2026. In 2025, the pet economy output value of Zhaoling District in Luohe City reached 2.2 billion yuan (about 330.6 million U.S. dollars), with nearly 1,000 products cultivated, covering pet staple foods, health products and related supplies. The pet economy has become a new engine driving local economic development. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A visitor learns about a pet food product at the exhibition hall of a pet food company in Luohe City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 26, 2026. In 2025, the pet economy output value of Zhaoling District in Luohe City reached 2.2 billion yuan (about 330.6 million U.S. dollars), with nearly 1,000 products cultivated, covering pet staple foods, health products and related supplies. The pet economy has become a new engine driving local economic development. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Staff members work on the production lines of pet staple food at the workshop of a pet food company in Luohe City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 26, 2026. In 2025, the pet economy output value of Zhaoling District in Luohe City reached 2.2 billion yuan (about 330.6 million U.S. dollars), with nearly 1,000 products cultivated, covering pet staple foods, health products and related supplies. The pet economy has become a new engine driving local economic development. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member examines the samples at a pet food company in Luohe City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 26, 2026. In 2025, the pet economy output value of Zhaoling District in Luohe City reached 2.2 billion yuan (about 330.6 million U.S. dollars), with nearly 1,000 products cultivated, covering pet staple foods, health products and related supplies. The pet economy has become a new engine driving local economic development. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)