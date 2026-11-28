Birds fly over the Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake Wetland Reserve in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2026. The reserve has witnessed flocks of migratory birds heading south for wintering passing by. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Birds fly over the Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake Wetland Reserve in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2026. The reserve has witnessed flocks of migratory birds heading south for wintering passing by. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Birds fly over the Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake Wetland Reserve in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2026. The reserve has witnessed flocks of migratory birds heading south for wintering passing by. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Birds fly over the Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake Wetland Reserve in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2026. The reserve has witnessed flocks of migratory birds heading south for wintering passing by. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)