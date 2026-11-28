People pick free books distributed during the "I am Iraqi, I Read" festival in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 27, 2026. The festival came as the country makes efforts to motivate young people to read and effectively use their time to acquire new knowledge. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

People pick free books distributed during the "I am Iraqi, I Read" festival in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 27, 2026. The festival came as the country makes efforts to motivate young people to read and effectively use their time to acquire new knowledge. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

People pick free books distributed during the "I am Iraqi, I Read" festival in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 27, 2026. The festival came as the country makes efforts to motivate young people to read and effectively use their time to acquire new knowledge. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)