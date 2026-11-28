Indonesia-born giant panda Rio is pictured at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor Regency, West Java of Indonesia, Nov. 27, 2026. A year ago, Rio made history as the first giant panda born in Indonesia. On Friday, visitors flocked to Taman Safari Indonesia to celebrate his first birthday. Photographs charted his growth from a month-old cub to a playful 1-year-old, while visitors added handwritten wishes and drawings to a birthday message board for the youngster at the park in Bogor Regency, West Java. (Photo: Xinhua)

Indonesia-born giant panda Rio interacts with his keeper at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor Regency, West Java of Indonesia, Nov. 27, 2026. A year ago, Rio made history as the first giant panda born in Indonesia. On Friday, visitors flocked to Taman Safari Indonesia to celebrate his first birthday. Photographs charted his growth from a month-old cub to a playful 1-year-old, while visitors added handwritten wishes and drawings to a birthday message board for the youngster at the park in Bogor Regency, West Java. (Photo: Xinhua)

Indonesia-born giant panda Rio (rear) plays with his mother Hu Chun at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor Regency, West Java of Indonesia, Nov. 27, 2026. A year ago, Rio made history as the first giant panda born in Indonesia. On Friday, visitors flocked to Taman Safari Indonesia to celebrate his first birthday. Photographs charted his growth from a month-old cub to a playful 1-year-old, while visitors added handwritten wishes and drawings to a birthday message board for the youngster at the park in Bogor Regency, West Java. (Photo: Xinhua)

Indonesia-born giant panda Rio (front) is pictured at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor Regency, West Java of Indonesia, Nov. 27, 2026. A year ago, Rio made history as the first giant panda born in Indonesia. On Friday, visitors flocked to Taman Safari Indonesia to celebrate his first birthday. Photographs charted his growth from a month-old cub to a playful 1-year-old, while visitors added handwritten wishes and drawings to a birthday message board for the youngster at the park in Bogor Regency, West Java. (Photo: Xinhua)

A year ago, Rio made history as the first giant panda born in Indonesia. On Friday, visitors flocked to Taman Safari Indonesia to celebrate his first birthday.Photographs charted his growth from a month-old cub to a playful 1-year-old, while visitors added handwritten wishes and drawings to a birthday message board for the youngster at the park in Bogor Regency, West Java.Climbing, tumbling and rolling around, Rio played happily before the crowds. His lively antics drew waves of laughter from visitors.Rio and his parents live at the park's panda palace. Set amid the lush forests of Bogor's mountainous countryside, the building's green, upturned eaves and red columns complement the surrounding tropical landscape. The panda family has won the affection of Indonesian visitors, making the Chinese-style complex a popular attraction.For Utari, a visitor from Jakarta, the day also marked a family celebration. "Today is also my youngest daughter Anaya's second birthday, and she shares her birthday with Rio. Our whole family has come to celebrate her birthday and see the panda cub," she said.The family had visited the Panda Palace two years earlier, before Rio was born. Friday was their first opportunity to see him, and the children were quick to describe him as "cute."Rio's first birthday also marked another milestone in a conservation partnership that began in 2017, when his parents, Hu Chun and Cai Tao, arrived in Indonesia from China.His formal name, "Satrio Wiratama," meaning brave and noble warrior, was bestowed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The name symbolizes the critical importance of protecting endangered species and represents new hope for global conservation efforts.Cherished as national treasures in China, giant pandas have also become symbols of friendship across borders.Taman Safari Indonesia founder Jansen Manansang said Rio's growth reflected the joint efforts of experts and animal care teams, as well as the achievements of giant panda conservation cooperation between Indonesia and China.He hoped Rio's story will encourage more people to care about wildlife and protect the habitats on which animals depend.Rudy, another visitor from Jakarta, said the pandas gave local people a chance to learn about wildlife from China."I hope Indonesia and China can have more exchanges like this, so people in both countries can learn about each other's wildlife and get to know each other better," he said.