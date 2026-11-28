Large waves associated with the arrival of a weather front crash onto an avenue in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A pickup truck travels along an avenue as large waves associated with the arrival of a weather front wash over the roadway, in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man checks his mobile phone as large waves associated with the arrival of a weather front crash onto an avenue in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A driver reacts as large waves associated with the arrival of a weather front crash onto an avenue in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)