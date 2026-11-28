People ride a carousel at the Helsinki Christmas Market in Helsinki, Finland, Nov. 27, 2026. The Helsinki Christmas Market opened on Nov. 27 at Senate Square in the heart of the Finnish capital and will run through Dec. 22. As one of the city's oldest outdoor Christmas markets, it draws large crowds every year. A vintage carousel stands at the center of the square, surrounded by stalls selling food and handicrafts. (Photo: Xinhua)

Two visitors take a selfie at the Helsinki Christmas Market in Helsinki, Finland, Nov. 27, 2026. The Helsinki Christmas Market opened on Nov. 27 at Senate Square in the heart of the Finnish capital and will run through Dec. 22. As one of the city's oldest outdoor Christmas markets, it draws large crowds every year. A vintage carousel stands at the center of the square, surrounded by stalls selling food and handicrafts. (Photo: Xinhua)

People buy food from a stall at the Helsinki Christmas Market in Helsinki, Finland, Nov. 27, 2026. The Helsinki Christmas Market opened on Nov. 27 at Senate Square in the heart of the Finnish capital and will run through Dec. 22. As one of the city's oldest outdoor Christmas markets, it draws large crowds every year. A vintage carousel stands at the center of the square, surrounded by stalls selling food and handicrafts. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor poses for a photo with a performer dressed as Santa Claus at the Helsinki Christmas Market in Helsinki, Finland, Nov. 27, 2026. The Helsinki Christmas Market opened on Nov. 27 at Senate Square in the heart of the Finnish capital and will run through Dec. 22. As one of the city's oldest outdoor Christmas markets, it draws large crowds every year. A vintage carousel stands at the center of the square, surrounded by stalls selling food and handicrafts. (Photo: Xinhua)