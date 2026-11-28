This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2026 shows the designated counter for 0.01-yuan breakfast at a canteen of Nanjing University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, several universities in Jiangsu Province have launched breakfast initiatives at an extremely low price of 0.01 yuan. These low-cost breakfast sets are offered for a limited time and in limited quantities, encouraging college students to maintain a healthy lifestyle, while also providing care and support to students in financial difficulty. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student purchases a set of 0.01-yuan breakfast at a canteen of Nanjing University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 27, 2026. In recent years, several universities in Jiangsu Province have launched breakfast initiatives at an extremely low price of 0.01 yuan. These low-cost breakfast sets are offered for a limited time and in limited quantities, encouraging college students to maintain a healthy lifestyle, while also providing care and support to students in financial difficulty. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students purchase sets of 0.01-yuan breakfast at a canteen of Nanjing University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 27, 2026. In recent years, several universities in Jiangsu Province have launched breakfast initiatives at an extremely low price of 0.01 yuan. These low-cost breakfast sets are offered for a limited time and in limited quantities, encouraging college students to maintain a healthy lifestyle, while also providing care and support to students in financial difficulty. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member prepares several sets of 0.01-yuan breakfast at a canteen of Nanjing University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 27, 2026. In recent years, several universities in Jiangsu Province have launched breakfast initiatives at an extremely low price of 0.01 yuan. These low-cost breakfast sets are offered for a limited time and in limited quantities, encouraging college students to maintain a healthy lifestyle, while also providing care and support to students in financial difficulty. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2026 shows a set of 0.01-yuan breakfast at a canteen of Nanjing University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, several universities in Jiangsu Province have launched breakfast initiatives at an extremely low price of 0.01 yuan. These low-cost breakfast sets are offered for a limited time and in limited quantities, encouraging college students to maintain a healthy lifestyle, while also providing care and support to students in financial difficulty. (Photo: Xinhua)