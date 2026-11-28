Tourists take selfies under golden ginkgo trees at Chengdu People's Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 27, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2026 shows tourists enjoying leisure time amid golden ginkgo trees at a village of Lingchuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists walk under golden ginkgo trees near the Hanzhongmen city gate in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy leisure time under golden ginkgo trees at a village of Lingchuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2026 shows tourists enjoying leisure time under golden ginkgo trees at a village of Lingchuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)