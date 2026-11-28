A child is pictured in Recife, Brazil, Nov. 26, 2026. Recife is the capital city of Pernambuco state on Brazil's northeastern Atlantic coast. Known as the "Venice of Brazil" for its crisscrossing waterways, bridges and colorful old buildings from the colonial period, the city coexists with modern high-rise buildings and seaside beaches, which creates a striking contrast between the old and new urban landscapes. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2026 shows the night view of Boa Viagem beach and coastal buildings in Recife, Brazil. Recife is the capital city of Pernambuco state on Brazil's northeastern Atlantic coast. Known as the "Venice of Brazil" for its crisscrossing waterways, bridges and colorful old buildings from the colonial period, the city coexists with modern high-rise buildings and seaside beaches, which creates a striking contrast between the old and new urban landscapes. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2026 shows the Boa Viagem beach and coastal buildings in Recife, Brazil. Recife is the capital city of Pernambuco state on Brazil's northeastern Atlantic coast. Known as the "Venice of Brazil" for its crisscrossing waterways, bridges and colorful old buildings from the colonial period, the city coexists with modern high-rise buildings and seaside beaches, which creates a striking contrast between the old and new urban landscapes. (Photo: Xinhua)

People ride bicycles by the sea in Recife, Brazil, Nov. 25, 2026. Recife is the capital city of Pernambuco state on Brazil's northeastern Atlantic coast. Known as the "Venice of Brazil" for its crisscrossing waterways, bridges and colorful old buildings from the colonial period, the city coexists with modern high-rise buildings and seaside beaches, which creates a striking contrast between the old and new urban landscapes. (Photo: Xinhua)