A visitor walks past illuminated displays during the Festival of Lights at VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 27, 2026. The annual Festival of Lights kicked off on Friday at VanDusen Botanical Garden, transforming the garden into a winter wonderland illuminated by over one million lights. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk among illuminated trees during the Festival of Lights at VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 27, 2026. The annual Festival of Lights kicked off on Friday at VanDusen Botanical Garden, transforming the garden into a winter wonderland illuminated by over one million lights. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk past illuminated flower-shaped installations during the Festival of Lights at VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 27, 2026. The annual Festival of Lights kicked off on Friday at VanDusen Botanical Garden, transforming the garden into a winter wonderland illuminated by over one million lights. (Photo: Xinhua)

People pose for photos inside a giant illuminated ornament during the Festival of Lights at VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 27, 2026. The annual Festival of Lights kicked off on Friday at VanDusen Botanical Garden, transforming the garden into a winter wonderland illuminated by over one million lights. (Photo: Xinhua)