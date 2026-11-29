People visit the 2026 Shenzhen Bougainvillea Show at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2026. The show opened here on Saturday, and will last until Dec. 7. Bougainvillea was chosen as the city flower of Shenzhen in September 1986, and Shenzhen has been continuously holding bougainvillea show since 1999. This year's show is held at Lianhuashan Park, Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park, and Bao'an Bougainvillea Valley. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows people visiting the 2026 Shenzhen Bougainvillea Show at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The show opened here on Saturday, and will last until Dec. 7. Bougainvillea was chosen as the city flower of Shenzhen in September 1986, and Shenzhen has been continuously holding bougainvillea show since 1999. This year's show is held at Lianhuashan Park, Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park, and Bao'an Bougainvillea Valley. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows a scene of the 2026 Shenzhen Bougainvillea Show at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The show opened here on Saturday, and will last until Dec. 7. Bougainvillea was chosen as the city flower of Shenzhen in September 1986, and Shenzhen has been continuously holding bougainvillea show since 1999. This year's show is held at Lianhuashan Park, Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park, and Bao'an Bougainvillea Valley. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People take photos of a cat-shaped flower sculpture at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2026. The show opened here on Saturday, and will last until Dec. 7. Bougainvillea was chosen as the city flower of Shenzhen in September 1986, and Shenzhen has been continuously holding bougainvillea show since 1999. This year's show is held at Lianhuashan Park, Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park, and Bao'an Bougainvillea Valley. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows a scene of the 2026 Shenzhen Bougainvillea Show at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The show opened here on Saturday, and will last until Dec. 7. Bougainvillea was chosen as the city flower of Shenzhen in September 1986, and Shenzhen has been continuously holding bougainvillea show since 1999. This year's show is held at Lianhuashan Park, Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park, and Bao'an Bougainvillea Valley. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the 2026 Shenzhen Bougainvillea Show at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 28, 2026. The show opened here on Saturday, and will last until Dec. 7. Bougainvillea was chosen as the city flower of Shenzhen in September 1986, and Shenzhen has been continuously holding bougainvillea show since 1999. This year's show is held at Lianhuashan Park, Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park, and Bao'an Bougainvillea Valley. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)