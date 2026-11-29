Tourists watch an ice dragon boat performance at "China Snow Town" in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 28, 2026. The performance was staged here on Saturday, with dragon boat teams from Heilongjiang and south China's Guangdong Province jointly putting on a show for tourists. (Photo by Sun Tingyi/Xinhua)

Members of the dragon boat team of Harbin Institute of Technology perform during an ice dragon boat performance at "China Snow Town" in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 28, 2026. The performance was staged here on Saturday, with dragon boat teams from Heilongjiang and south China's Guangdong Province jointly putting on a show for tourists. (Photo by Sun Tingyi/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows an ice dragon boat performance at "China Snow Town" in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The performance was staged here on Saturday, with dragon boat teams from Heilongjiang and south China's Guangdong Province jointly putting on a show for tourists. (Photo by Sun Tingyi/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows an ice dragon boat performance at "China Snow Town" in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The performance was staged here on Saturday, with dragon boat teams from Heilongjiang and south China's Guangdong Province jointly putting on a show for tourists. (Photo by Sun Tingyi/Xinhua)