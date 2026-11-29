An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows people visiting an ornamental stone museum park in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province. During wintertime, various types of ornamental stones, along with colorful trees, creating a picturesque scene that attracts flocks of visitors to enjoy their leisure time here. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Children have fun at an ornamental stone museum park in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 28, 2026. During wintertime, various types of ornamental stones, along with colorful trees, creating a picturesque scene that attracts flocks of visitors to enjoy their leisure time here. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member introduces stone knowledge to pupils at an ornamental stone museum park in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 28, 2026. During wintertime, various types of ornamental stones, along with colorful trees, creating a picturesque scene that attracts flocks of visitors to enjoy their leisure time here. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows a view of an ornamental stone museum park in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province. During wintertime, various types of ornamental stones, along with colorful trees, creating a picturesque scene that attracts flocks of visitors to enjoy their leisure time here. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)