An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows the scenery of the Tiansheng Sanqiao (or three natural bridges) scenic area in Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China. According to Wulong District of Chongqing, as of Nov. 27 this year, inbound tourist arrivals at Wulong's scenic spots had exceeded one million, with visitors coming from more than 120 countries and regions. In the first three quarters of 2026, Wulong District received 778,900 inbound tourists, a year-on-year increase of 81.66 percent, exceeding the full-year figure for 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists visit the Tiansheng Sanqiao (or three natural bridges) scenic area in Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China on Nov. 28, 2026. According to Wulong District of Chongqing, as of Nov. 27 this year, inbound tourist arrivals at Wulong's scenic spots had exceeded one million, with visitors coming from more than 120 countries and regions. In the first three quarters of 2026, Wulong District received 778,900 inbound tourists, a year-on-year increase of 81.66 percent, exceeding the full-year figure for 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows the scenery of the Tiansheng Sanqiao (or three natural bridges) scenic area in Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China. According to Wulong District of Chongqing, as of Nov. 27 this year, inbound tourist arrivals at Wulong's scenic spots had exceeded one million, with visitors coming from more than 120 countries and regions. In the first three quarters of 2026, Wulong District received 778,900 inbound tourists, a year-on-year increase of 81.66 percent, exceeding the full-year figure for 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists visit the Tiansheng Sanqiao (or three natural bridges) scenic area in Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China on Nov. 28, 2026. According to Wulong District of Chongqing, as of Nov. 27 this year, inbound tourist arrivals at Wulong's scenic spots had exceeded one million, with visitors coming from more than 120 countries and regions. In the first three quarters of 2026, Wulong District received 778,900 inbound tourists, a year-on-year increase of 81.66 percent, exceeding the full-year figure for 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows the scenery of the Tiansheng Sanqiao (or three natural bridges) scenic area in Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China. According to Wulong District of Chongqing, as of Nov. 27 this year, inbound tourist arrivals at Wulong's scenic spots had exceeded one million, with visitors coming from more than 120 countries and regions. In the first three quarters of 2026, Wulong District received 778,900 inbound tourists, a year-on-year increase of 81.66 percent, exceeding the full-year figure for 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)