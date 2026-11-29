Visitors watch a humanoid robot singing songs during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2026. The 28th CHTF concluded here on Saturday, drawing more than 480,000 professional visitors, including over 45,000 international attendees. The fair hosted 1,365 purchasing groups, promoting more than 570 supply-demand matching and investment projects with an intended deal volume surpassing 175 billion yuan (about 26.3 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit a booth showcasing Huawei's HarmonyOS during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2026. The 28th CHTF concluded here on Saturday, drawing more than 480,000 professional visitors, including over 45,000 international attendees. The fair hosted 1,365 purchasing groups, promoting more than 570 supply-demand matching and investment projects with an intended deal volume surpassing 175 billion yuan (about 26.3 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A visitor learns about drones for formation performances during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2026. The 28th CHTF concluded here on Saturday, drawing more than 480,000 professional visitors, including over 45,000 international attendees. The fair hosted 1,365 purchasing groups, promoting more than 570 supply-demand matching and investment projects with an intended deal volume surpassing 175 billion yuan (about 26.3 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2026 shows a "disassembled" humanoid robot displayed during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 28th CHTF concluded here on Saturday, drawing more than 480,000 professional visitors, including over 45,000 international attendees. The fair hosted 1,365 purchasing groups, promoting more than 570 supply-demand matching and investment projects with an intended deal volume surpassing 175 billion yuan (about 26.3 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Liang Xu)The 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), one of the country's largest technology exhibitions, concluded on Saturday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, with intended deals valued at more than 175 billion yuan (about 26 billion U.S. dollars).