Visitors watch a humanoid robot singing songs during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2026. The 28th CHTF concluded here on Saturday, drawing more than 480,000 professional visitors, including over 45,000 international attendees. The fair hosted 1,365 purchasing groups, promoting more than 570 supply-demand matching and investment projects with an intended deal volume surpassing 175 billion yuan (about 26.3 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit a booth showcasing Huawei's HarmonyOS during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 26, 2026. The 28th CHTF concluded here on Saturday, drawing more than 480,000 professional visitors, including over 45,000 international attendees. The fair hosted 1,365 purchasing groups, promoting more than 570 supply-demand matching and investment projects with an intended deal volume surpassing 175 billion yuan (about 26.3 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor learns about drones for formation performances during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2026. The 28th CHTF concluded here on Saturday, drawing more than 480,000 professional visitors, including over 45,000 international attendees. The fair hosted 1,365 purchasing groups, promoting more than 570 supply-demand matching and investment projects with an intended deal volume surpassing 175 billion yuan (about 26.3 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 27, 2026 shows a "disassembled" humanoid robot displayed during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The 28th CHTF concluded here on Saturday, drawing more than 480,000 professional visitors, including over 45,000 international attendees. The fair hosted 1,365 purchasing groups, promoting more than 570 supply-demand matching and investment projects with an intended deal volume surpassing 175 billion yuan (about 26.3 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

The 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), one of the country's largest technology exhibitions, concluded on Saturday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, with intended deals valued at more than 175 billion yuan (about 26 billion U.S. dollars).The fair attracted more than 480,000 visits by professional visitors, including over 45,000 by international visitors. A total of 1,365 purchasing delegations attended the event, where agreements were inked for over 570 projects covering procurement, investment and financing.The three-day fair brought together more than 5,000 exhibitors from over 120 countries and regions, with 22 specialized exhibition areas covering 400,000 square meters. Exhibits ranged from major equipment and cutting-edge consumer electronics to computing infrastructure and healthcare technologies.More than 100 new technologies and products made their debuts at the fair, which also hosted over 200 forums, roadshows and industry summits.More than 20 countries, including Russia, Brazil, Argentina, the Republic of Korea and Singapore, organized exhibitor delegations.Global industry leaders, including Nvidia, Foxconn, Samsung, Tesla, Microsoft and Siemens, attended the fair with specific procurement needs in areas such as semiconductor components, artificial intelligence solutions, new energy equipment and smart hardware.The event also offered business opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises and regional industries. Delegations from more than 30 provincial-level regions across China sought to attract investment and technology projects while showcasing their own technological innovations and industrial strengths.