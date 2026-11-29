A herd of wild camels run in the Gansu Annanba Wild Camel National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 27, 2026. The wild camel is a national first-class protected wild animal in China. With only about 1,000 individuals remaining in the world, it is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Staff members patrol in the Gansu Annanba Wild Camel National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 27, 2026. The wild camel is a national first-class protected wild animal in China. With only about 1,000 individuals remaining in the world, it is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo shows a herd of wild camels running in the Gansu Annanba Wild Camel National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 27, 2026. The wild camel is a national first-class protected wild animal in China. With only about 1,000 individuals remaining in the world, it is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Staff members observe the freezing of the water surface in the Gansu Annanba Wild Camel National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 27, 2026. The wild camel is a national first-class protected wild animal in China. With only about 1,000 individuals remaining in the world, it is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A herd of wild camels run in the Gansu Annanba Wild Camel National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 27, 2026. The wild camel is a national first-class protected wild animal in China. With only about 1,000 individuals remaining in the world, it is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A herd of wild camels run in the Gansu Annanba Wild Camel National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 27, 2026. The wild camel is a national first-class protected wild animal in China. With only about 1,000 individuals remaining in the world, it is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)