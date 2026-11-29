An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 28, 2026 shows tourists visiting Mt. Gangshika scenic area in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The snow-covered Mt. Gangshika, the highest peak in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, attracts lots of tourists in winter with its magnificent scenery. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Tourists visit Mt. Gangshika scenic area in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 28, 2026. The snow-covered Mt. Gangshika, the highest peak in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, attracts lots of tourists in winter with its magnificent scenery. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A child is seen at Mt. Gangshika scenic area in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 28, 2026. The snow-covered Mt. Gangshika, the highest peak in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, attracts lots of tourists in winter with its magnificent scenery. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Tourists visit Mt. Gangshika scenic area in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 28, 2026. The snow-covered Mt. Gangshika, the highest peak in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, attracts lots of tourists in winter with its magnificent scenery. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)