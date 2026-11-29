Passengers are seen at a station of the Tianjin Metro Line 8 in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 28, 2026. The 23-kilometer Tianjin Metro Line 8, together with its extension line, officially started initial operation on Saturday. The metro line is a key rail transit line passing through the central urban area of Tianjin. It is a fully driverless line operating at Grade of Automation 4 (GoA4), the highest automation level available, with a maximum operating speed of 80 kilometers per hour among its 21 stations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Passengers get off a train at a station of the Tianjin Metro Line 8 in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 28, 2026. The 23-kilometer Tianjin Metro Line 8, together with its extension line, officially started initial operation on Saturday. The metro line is a key rail transit line passing through the central urban area of Tianjin. It is a fully driverless line operating at Grade of Automation 4 (GoA4), the highest automation level available, with a maximum operating speed of 80 kilometers per hour among its 21 stations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Passengers pose for photos at a station of Tianjin Metro Line 8 in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 28, 2026. The 23-kilometer Tianjin Metro Line 8, together with its extension line, officially started initial operation on Saturday. The metro line is a key rail transit line passing through the central urban area of Tianjin. It is a fully driverless line operating at Grade of Automation 4 (GoA4), the highest automation level available, with a maximum operating speed of 80 kilometers per hour among its 21 stations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Passengers wait for trains at a station of the Tianjin Metro Line 8 in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 28, 2026. The 23-kilometer Tianjin Metro Line 8, together with its extension line, officially started initial operation on Saturday. The metro line is a key rail transit line passing through the central urban area of Tianjin. It is a fully driverless line operating at Grade of Automation 4 (GoA4), the highest automation level available, with a maximum operating speed of 80 kilometers per hour among its 21 stations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member monitors operating status aboard a train running along the Tianjin Metro Line 8 inside the driver's cab in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 28, 2026. The 23-kilometer Tianjin Metro Line 8, together with its extension line, officially started initial operation on Saturday. The metro line is a key rail transit line passing through the central urban area of Tianjin. It is a fully driverless line operating at Grade of Automation 4 (GoA4), the highest automation level available, with a maximum operating speed of 80 kilometers per hour among its 21 stations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member provides consultation services to passengers at a station of the Tianjin Metro Line 8 in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 28, 2026. The 23-kilometer Tianjin Metro Line 8, together with its extension line, officially started initial operation on Saturday. The metro line is a key rail transit line passing through the central urban area of Tianjin. It is a fully driverless line operating at Grade of Automation 4 (GoA4), the highest automation level available, with a maximum operating speed of 80 kilometers per hour among its 21 stations. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)