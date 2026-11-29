People gather to celebrate a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which marks the start of the Christmas season in Batroun, Northern Lebanon, Nov. 28, 2026. (Photo by Khaled Habashiti/Xinhua)

Children take photos during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which marks the start of the Christmas season in Batroun, Northern Lebanon, Nov. 28, 2026. (Photo by Khaled Habashiti/Xinhua)

People attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which marks the start of the Christmas season in Batroun, Northern Lebanon, Nov. 28, 2026. (Photo by Khaled Habashiti/Xinhua)