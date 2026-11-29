Gingerbread art creations are pictured at the Gingerbread World International Art Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Nov. 28, 2026. The Gingerbread World International Art Festival is being held in St. Petersburg from Nov. 28 to 29, featuring gingerbread creations by 350 pastry chefs, craft workshops and stalls. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People visit the Gingerbread World International Art Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Nov. 28, 2026. The Gingerbread World International Art Festival is being held in St. Petersburg from Nov. 28 to 29, featuring gingerbread creations by 350 pastry chefs, craft workshops and stalls. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Children experience making gingerbread at the Gingerbread World International Art Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Nov. 28, 2026. The Gingerbread World International Art Festival is being held in St. Petersburg from Nov. 28 to 29, featuring gingerbread creations by 350 pastry chefs, craft workshops and stalls. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People visit the Gingerbread World International Art Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Nov. 28, 2026. The Gingerbread World International Art Festival is being held in St. Petersburg from Nov. 28 to 29, featuring gingerbread creations by 350 pastry chefs, craft workshops and stalls. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Gingerbread art creations are pictured at the Gingerbread World International Art Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Nov. 28, 2026. The Gingerbread World International Art Festival is being held in St. Petersburg from Nov. 28 to 29, featuring gingerbread creations by 350 pastry chefs, craft workshops and stalls. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)