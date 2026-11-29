Photo released by Prime Minister's Office on Nov. 28, 2026 shows Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (4th L, front) attends a space-ground call ceremony at the headquarters of Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a space-ground call with Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who is now aboard China's space station carrying out the Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission. (Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Xinhua)

Photo released by Prime Minister's Office on Nov. 28, 2026 shows Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2nd L, front) attends a space-ground call ceremony at the headquarters of Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a space-ground call with Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who is now aboard China's space station carrying out the Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission. (Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Xinhua)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a space-ground call with Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who is now aboard China's space station carrying out the Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission.During the call held at the headquarters of Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Sharif congratulated Ali on becoming the first foreign astronaut to board China's Tiangong space station, while conveying his sincere greetings to Ali's fellow astronauts from China.He said the year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, adding that Ali's milestone mission demonstrates the enduring friendship between the two countries and proves that the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has reached an unprecedented height.Sharif also thanked China for supporting Pakistan's participation in the country's space exploration program."This unparalleled action will forever be engraved in the hearts of the Pakistani people," he said.During the call, Ali said he felt deeply honored to become the first Pakistani astronaut to fly around the Earth and the first foreign astronaut to enter the Chinese space station.He said that his work aboard the Chinese space station was progressing smoothly, adding that he was making every effort to fulfill his duties and complete his scientific research work.Ali encouraged Pakistani youth to study hard and achieve excellence in the fields of science and technology.He expressed the hope that the next generation of Pakistani astronauts, engineers, and scientists will travel even farther into space and explore further for the betterment of humanity.