People visit a space exhibition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, Nov. 27, 2026. At the Pakistan-China Friendship Center in Islamabad, the "Kehkashan: Mission Control Center" offered visitors an immersive glimpse into space science through a pop-up planetarium, virtual reality experiences, telescope observation and interactive activities. (Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)

People visit a space exhibition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, Nov. 27, 2026. At the Pakistan-China Friendship Center in Islamabad, the "Kehkashan: Mission Control Center" offered visitors an immersive glimpse into space science through a pop-up planetarium, virtual reality experiences, telescope observation and interactive activities. (Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)

People visit a space exhibition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, Nov. 27, 2026. At the Pakistan-China Friendship Center in Islamabad, the "Kehkashan: Mission Control Center" offered visitors an immersive glimpse into space science through a pop-up planetarium, virtual reality experiences, telescope observation and interactive activities. (Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)

People visit a space exhibition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, Nov. 27, 2026. At the Pakistan-China Friendship Center in Islamabad, the "Kehkashan: Mission Control Center" offered visitors an immersive glimpse into space science through a pop-up planetarium, virtual reality experiences, telescope observation and interactive activities. (Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)

People visit a space exhibition in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, Nov. 27, 2026. At the Pakistan-China Friendship Center in Islamabad, the "Kehkashan: Mission Control Center" offered visitors an immersive glimpse into space science through a pop-up planetarium, virtual reality experiences, telescope observation and interactive activities. (Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)