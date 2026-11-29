A woman holds a cat at a pet exhibition in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, Nov. 28, 2026. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

A woman holds a dog at a pet exhibition in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, Nov. 28, 2026. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

A woman holds a cat at a pet exhibition in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, Nov. 28, 2026. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

A woman interacts with a cat at a pet exhibition in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, Nov. 28, 2026. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

A man holds a dog at a pet exhibition in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, Nov. 28, 2026. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)