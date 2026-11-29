The UAE has raised its target for the share of clean energy in its electricity mix from 30 percent to 35 percent by 2031 as part of efforts to diversify energy sources and strengthen water supply security, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said on Wednesday.



He noted that the UAE is exploring the expansion of water desalination facilities along the eastern coast and their connection to water transmission networks.



He added that the UAE's installed renewable energy capacity reached approximately 8.2 gigawatts (GW) in 2025, while the country aims to increase its solar energy capacity to around 23 GW by 2031, alongside 5.6 GW of nuclear energy capacity. Improved renewable energy competitiveness and advances in battery technology have contributed to raising the clean energy target to 35 percent.



