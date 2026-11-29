Scientists from Southern Federal University and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) have developed a method for synthesizing a bimetallic catalyst for hydrogen fuel cells. Some of the resulting samples outperformed commercial counterparts in terms of activity and durability. This was reported on Skoltech's website.



In hydrogen fuel cells, catalysts accelerate the chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, which generates electricity and produces water. Platinum is commonly used in their production because of its effectiveness, but the metal is expensive and scarce. Adding palladium can reduce reliance on platinum, although the properties of the resulting material depend largely on how the two components are combined.



During synthesis, platinum and palladium compounds transition into their metallic states at different rates. This makes nanoparticle formation difficult to predict, meaning that production conditions often have to be determined through trial and error.



The researchers proposed monitoring the particle formation process in real time. Their method makes it possible to track the conversion of platinum compounds into metallic nanoparticles, identify the optimal moment to add palladium and produce catalysts with specified properties.



The resulting materials were tested in several chemical reactions and as part of a hydrogen-air fuel cell. Some samples demonstrated greater activity and durability than a commercial catalyst made from pure platinum. After 30,000 testing cycles, the specific power of the catalyst was 28 percent higher than that of its counterpart.



According to the researchers, the findings show that controlling the synthesis process could provide a reliable way to develop more efficient materials for hydrogen energy applications.





