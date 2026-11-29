A one-stage method for synthesizing battery cathode material has been developed by researchers at the National Research University of Electronic Technology in Russia.



Key facts:



Synthesis now takes just 6 hours, down from the usual 24



Sodium-ion crystals grow in water at moderate heat, reinforced by a carbon-nanotube grid



The composite delivers ~115 mAh/g specific capacity with only 0.2 percent degradation per cycle



The material keeps working at −20 C and fully recovers once normal conditions return



With lithium reserves potentially exhausted in 30 years, faster, cleaner sodium-ion cathode production could help diversify battery supply chains.



