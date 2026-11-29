Photo: Courtesy of Sun PhuQuoc Airways
Vietnam is exceptionally well positioned to respond to these changing expectations, with its rich culture, diverse destinations and wide range of tourism experiences. Bringing Vietnam's tourism industry closer to the Chinese market therefore creates meaningful opportunities not only for travelers, but also for tourism businesses and industry partners in both countries, according to Simon Peachey, the Regional Chief Operating Officer for China, Australasia and RCIS at VFS Global.
The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), in partnership with VFS Global, recently hosted a tourism promotion conference in Beijing, vowing to further promote China-Vietnam tourism exchange and cooperation.
Data from VNAT showed that China remains Vietnam's largest source market for international tourists. In 2025, Vietnam welcomed over 5.28 million Chinese visitors, an increase of 41 percent year-on-year. In the first 10 months of 2026, Vietnam received approximately 4.4 million Chinese visitors—accounting for about 22.5 percent of the total number of international arrivals—a figure exceeding that of the second-largest source market by more than 1 million.
The Vietnam route is one piece of a wider winter-season build-out. Under the 2026-27 winter timetable, which runs from October 25 to March 27, carriers on both sides have continued to boost frequency on China-Southeast Asia routes.
Beyond Fuzhou, China Eastern is adding flights from Shanghai to Bali, Male, Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Shanghai-Bali will gain an extra daily flight from December 17, and Shanghai-Male will go daily from January 22, 2027.
On August 20, China added Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam to its 240-hour visa-free transit program, bringing the total number of countries eligible for this policy to 57. These measures are part of China's broader efforts to boost international travel and exchanges.
Global Times